Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by FFG Retirement Advisors LLC

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $427.09. 585,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,488. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $462.97. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $437.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.86.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

