Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Cornerstone Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Cornerstone Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cornerstone Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 591.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,231,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VBK traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.18. 180,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,588. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $188.23 and a 52-week high of $240.76. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

