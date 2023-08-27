Velas Price Tops $0.0076 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. Velas has a market capitalization of $18.97 million and $431,930.64 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00039126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00027485 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013494 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,491,968,298 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

