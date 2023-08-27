Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Short Interest Update

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the July 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Verallia Société Anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of VRLAF remained flat at $44.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. Verallia Société Anonyme has a one year low of $36.84 and a one year high of $44.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verallia Société Anonyme in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Verallia Société Anonyme

Verallia Société Anonyme produces and sells glass packaging products for beverages and food industry worldwide. It also provides bottles for still and sparkling wines, spirits, beers, soft drinks, and oils. The company offers jars for baby food, dairy products, jams, honey, spreads, condiments, sauces, and preserves.

