Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 37,409 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.7 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.32. 6,669,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,046,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.