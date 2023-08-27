Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 83,506 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 83,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kroger Stock Up 0.1 %
KR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,560,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,005. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
