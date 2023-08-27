Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 83,506 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 83,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 0.1 %

KR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,560,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,005. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kroger

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.