Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $12,228,000. Visa comprises 1.0% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,849 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,510. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.04.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.