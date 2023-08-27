Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 40,604 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,604 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Owens Corning by 7.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 166,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.7% in the first quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 10.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.52. 881,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,948. Owens Corning has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $143.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,978 shares of company stock worth $2,061,533 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

