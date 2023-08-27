Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $5.16 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 67,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. United Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $67.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,114,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709,189. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The stock has a market cap of $137.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

