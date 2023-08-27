Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $5.55 Million in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,107,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,941. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average is $84.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

