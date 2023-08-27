Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $9.32 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,319,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.8% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AbbVie Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.77. The company has a market cap of $258.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
