Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,875 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,547,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 8.1% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,497,000 after purchasing an additional 82,866 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $29,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $58.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,241,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311,027. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.42.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

