Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 239,537 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 239,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BAC traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 34,253,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,195,136. The firm has a market cap of $226.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Read Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.