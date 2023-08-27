Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 28,263 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Up 0.2 %

Nucor stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.40. 1,017,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $102.86 and a 1 year high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

