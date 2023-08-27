Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes $7.49 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,892 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $82,101,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $78,366,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after buying an additional 282,481 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,958.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,287,166. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.4 %

RS traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.74. 156,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,441. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.91. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.24 and a fifty-two week high of $295.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.12.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

