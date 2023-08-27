Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Short Interest Up 42.1% in August

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the July 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,436,555.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $175,951.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,774,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,044,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $443,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,436,555.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 248,210 shares of company stock worth $6,572,474 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.24). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 53.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 379999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

