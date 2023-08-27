Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Short Interest Down 80.3% in August

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the July 31st total of 24,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 228,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Virax Biolabs Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRAX opened at $0.38 on Friday. Virax Biolabs Group has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAX. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

