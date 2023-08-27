Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,634 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Vista Energy worth $23,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIST. Kensington Investments B.V. acquired a new stake in Vista Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,750,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 21,059.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,508,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,860,000 after buying an additional 1,501,730 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,875,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,687,000 after buying an additional 1,254,872 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,857,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,742,000 after buying an additional 1,091,715 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,582,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VIST stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.11. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81.

Vista Energy Profile

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $230.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.03 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 28.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

