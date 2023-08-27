Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Update

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 1,388.3% from the July 31st total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 731,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 36,327 shares in the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VVOS opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.96.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VVOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 354.65% and a negative net margin of 121.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

