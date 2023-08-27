VRES Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $17.27 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. During the last week, VRES has traded flat against the US dollar. One VRES token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a total market capitalization of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VRES Token Profile

VRES is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

