W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $714.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $743.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $699.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $483.19 and a 12 month high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $743.38.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

