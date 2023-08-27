Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Update

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wajax Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJXFF traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.44. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. Wajax has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wajax to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

