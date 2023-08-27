Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Down 79.1% in August

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the July 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WMMVY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.45. 28,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Wal-Mart de México has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

