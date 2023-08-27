Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,628,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $559,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $449,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

