Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,184 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock worth $1,353,607,317. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,089,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,817. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $162.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.35.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

