WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Up 1,198.0% in August

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,100 shares, a growth of 1,198.0% from the July 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WaveDancer Stock Performance

WAVD stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. WaveDancer has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WaveDancer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in WaveDancer during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WaveDancer during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

WaveDancer Company Profile

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

