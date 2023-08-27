Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Down 81.3% in August

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the July 31st total of 182,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wearable Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ WLDS opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 9.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. Wearable Devices has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

Get Wearable Devices alerts:

Institutional Trading of Wearable Devices

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wearable Devices stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Free Report) by 119.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,744 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.47% of Wearable Devices worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wearable Devices Company Profile

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wearable Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wearable Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.