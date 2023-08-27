Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Position Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 1,004.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 280,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,003 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $16,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $84.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.90. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $88.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 46.47%. Analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

