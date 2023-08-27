WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $83.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. 888 restated a reiterates rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.82.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $107.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,920,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,090,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,373,000 after buying an additional 124,253 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

