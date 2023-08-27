Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $12,228,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 51.7% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.57. 3,541,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,510. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $451.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

