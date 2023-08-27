Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 3,137 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bank of America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after buying an additional 23,532,190 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.50. 34,253,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,195,136. The firm has a market cap of $226.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.