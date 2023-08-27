Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.54. 8,956,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,291,430. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $71.43. The company has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.49.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

