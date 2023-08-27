Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,753 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 0.5% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 95.8% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.32. 2,969,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average of $165.59.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

