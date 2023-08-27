Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $605,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 243,115.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,405,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $419,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total transaction of $816,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,822 shares in the company, valued at $41,757,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $8.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.59. The stock had a trading volume of 106,612,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,004,904. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.90 and its 200 day moving average is $214.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $313.80. The stock has a market cap of $757.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

