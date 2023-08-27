Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 29,414 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,253,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,197. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.36%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

