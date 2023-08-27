Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $108.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,579,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,734,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.43. The company has a market capitalization of $433.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

