Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,236.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,235,000 after buying an additional 1,608,347 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 453.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at $30,868,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Fluor by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,351,000 after buying an additional 412,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.30 and a beta of 2.28.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

