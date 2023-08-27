Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Granite Construction as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GVA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,422,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GVA. StockNews.com began coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Granite Construction stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,754. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $898.55 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

