Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 151,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 470,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,948,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Enbridge by 123.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,840,000 after buying an additional 5,396,818 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 29,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,588,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,028. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.86%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

