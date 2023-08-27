Wells Fargo & Company Trims Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Target Price to $40.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.39.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $226.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 94,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 6.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,317,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 98,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

