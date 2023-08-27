WEMIX Price Reaches $0.58 on Top Exchanges (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $181.13 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00002210 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WEMIX has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 972,067,054 coins and its circulating supply is 314,498,326 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 972,047,181.8599895 with 314,475,327.59990096 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.56632617 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,577,385.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

