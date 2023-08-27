Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WERN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.18.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.8 %

WERN opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 55.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

