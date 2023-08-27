Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Up 470.3% in August

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a growth of 470.3% from the July 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1,182.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 634.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,773. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

