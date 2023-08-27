Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wetouch Technology Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WETH opened at $0.50 on Friday. Wetouch Technology has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.
About Wetouch Technology
