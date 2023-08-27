Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wetouch Technology Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WETH opened at $0.50 on Friday. Wetouch Technology has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI.

