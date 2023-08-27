Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Short Interest Down 50.6% in August

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the July 31st total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 777.0 days.
Whitbread Price Performance
WTBCF remained flat at $44.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $44.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average is $40.38.
About Whitbread
