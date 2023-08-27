Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.65.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WSM stock opened at $140.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $167.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.17.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.88%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,426,000 after acquiring an additional 971,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,715,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 324,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.