Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Update

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 294.0% from the July 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
WINT stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.
Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure.
