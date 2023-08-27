Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Update

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 294.0% from the July 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

WINT stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 54.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 126,949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64,232 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure.

