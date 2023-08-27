WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,800 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the July 31st total of 212,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Performance

Shares of WuXi AppTec stock remained flat at $10.70 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. WuXi AppTec has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $12.41.

Get WuXi AppTec alerts:

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.