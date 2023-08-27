WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,800 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the July 31st total of 212,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
WuXi AppTec Stock Performance
Shares of WuXi AppTec stock remained flat at $10.70 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. WuXi AppTec has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $12.41.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile
