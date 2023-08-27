Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Xcel Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $56.68 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,560,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $970,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

