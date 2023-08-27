Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Up 58.4% in August

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,700 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the July 31st total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtant Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtant Medical stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,117,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.03% of Xtant Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xtant Medical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Xtant Medical from $1.00 to $1.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Xtant Medical Stock Performance

XTNT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. 72,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Xtant Medical has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

